Wednesday, July 15, 2026
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4055-Austin-Blvd.-Island-Park-New-York
The Public Storage facility at 4055 Austin Blvd. in Island Park is situated along the main east–west connection between the cities of Long Beach and Oceanside on Long Island and adjacent to the Nassau County mainland.
IndustrialLoansNew YorkNortheastSelf-Storage

Gantry Arranges $11.5M Loan for Refinancing of Long Island Self-Storage Facility

by Taylor Williams

ISLAND PARK, N.Y. — San Francisco-based intermediary Gantry has arranged an $11.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 740-unit self-storage facility located in the Long Island township of Island Park. Public Storage operates the three-story, climate-controlled facility. Robert Slatt and Alex Poulos of Gantry arranged the nonrecourse loan, which was structured with a five-year term and a fixed interest rate, loan through an unspecified, correspondent life insurance company. The borrower was also not disclosed.

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