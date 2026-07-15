Gantry Arranges $11.5M Loan for Refinancing of Long Island Self-Storage Facility

ISLAND PARK, N.Y. — San Francisco-based intermediary Gantry has arranged an $11.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 740-unit self-storage facility located in the Long Island township of Island Park. Public Storage operates the three-story, climate-controlled facility. Robert Slatt and Alex Poulos of Gantry arranged the nonrecourse loan, which was structured with a five-year term and a fixed interest rate, loan through an unspecified, correspondent life insurance company. The borrower was also not disclosed.