19420-SE-20th-St-Camas-WA
Grandview Place Apartments in Camas, Wash., offers 154 one-, two- and three-bedroom units, a pool and clubhouse, fitness center, business center and modern unit interiors.
Gantry Arranges $11M Refinancing for Grandview Place Apartments in Camas, Washington

by Amy Works

CAMAS, WASH. — Gantry has secured an $11 million permanent loan to refinance maturing debt for Grandview Place Apartments in Camas, a suburb of Vancouver, Wash. Situated on 6.5 acres at 19420 SE 20th St., Grandview Place Apartments offers 154 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans spread across 21 buildings. Community amenities include a resort-style pool and clubhouse, fitness club facilities, executive business center, modern unit interiors and onsite storage units among other amenities.

Blake Hering and Abi Hunter of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor, in arranging the 10-year, fixed-rate loan that was secured through a correspondent life company lender. Gantry will service the loan, which features a 30-year amortization.

