Located in Kent, Wash., Cumberland Industrial Center features four buildings offering a total of 118,500 square feet of flex space.
Gantry Arranges $11M Refinancing for Four-Building Cumberland Industrial Center in Kent, Washington

by Amy Works

KENT, WASH. — Gantry has secured $11 million in permanent financing for the refinancing of Cumberland Industrial Center, a flex industrial park on 7.4 acres at 22022-22028 68th Ave. S. in Kent.

Mike Wood and Alex Saunders of Gantry arranged the financing for the borrower, a private real estate investor. The five-year, fixed-rate loan was placed with one of Gantry’s correspondent insurance company lenders. The financing includes interest-only payments for the entire loan term.

Totaling 118,500 square feet, the four-building Cumberland Industrial Center was built in 1980 and since renovated. At the time of financing, a range of manufacturing, retail and professional service tenants occupied the multi-tenant property.

