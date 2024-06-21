Gantry Arranges $12.2M Loan for Industrial Property in Fremont, California

FREMONT, CALIF. — Gantry has placed a $12.2 million permanent loan for a private real estate investor to refinance an industrial building at 45541-45581 Northport Loop West in Fremont, located in the Bay Area.

The 71,500-square-foot facility features 10 bay doors with 18-foot clear heights. At the time of financing, two long-term tenants fully occupied the property.

Tony Kaufmann, Alex Poulos and Joe Foley of Gantry arranged the long-term, fixed-rate loan, which one of Gantry’s exclusive correspondent life company lenders provided.