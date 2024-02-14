Gantry Arranges $12.8M Acquisition Loan for Grocery-Anchored Retail Property in Riverside, California

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Gantry has arranged a $12.8 million permanent loan to fund the recapitalization of a grocery-anchored retail building within the Citrus Landing retail center in the Inland Empire city of Riverside.

Stater Bros, AutoZone and Ross Dress for Less are tenants at the 99,000-square-foot retail center, which is located at 7200 Arlington Ave.

Braden Turnbull, George Mitsanas and Austin Ridge of Gantry’s Los Angeles production office secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, a private real estate entity. One of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders provided the loan, which features a fixed rate, interest-only payments and pre-payment flexibility in years four and five.