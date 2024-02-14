Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Citrus-Landing-Riverside-CA
Stater Bros, AutoZone and Ross Dress for Less are tenants at Citrus Landing in Riverside, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaLoansRetailWestern

Gantry Arranges $12.8M Acquisition Loan for Grocery-Anchored Retail Property in Riverside, California

by Amy Works

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Gantry has arranged a $12.8 million permanent loan to fund the recapitalization of a grocery-anchored retail building within the Citrus Landing retail center in the Inland Empire city of Riverside.

Stater Bros, AutoZone and Ross Dress for Less are tenants at the 99,000-square-foot retail center, which is located at 7200 Arlington Ave.

Braden Turnbull, George Mitsanas and Austin Ridge of Gantry’s Los Angeles production office secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, a private real estate entity. One of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders provided the loan, which features a fixed rate, interest-only payments and pre-payment flexibility in years four and five.

You may also like

Diversified Partners Breaks Ground on Eastgate Plaza Mixed-Use...

Gelt Venture Partners Buys 252-Unit Allure Apartments in...

MCA Realty Acquires 70,301 SF Commerce Center I...

Norris & Stevens Brokers $1.2M Sale of Industrial...

CBRE Arranges Sale of Fayette Pavilion, Georgia’s Largest...

CoStar Group Acquires 552,000 SF Office Building in...

Phoenix Investors Purchases 813,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

MBA: Commercial and Multifamily Loan Originations Decline 47...

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services Adds Veteran Retail...