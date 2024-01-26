Gantry Arranges $128M Construction Loan for Legado at the Met Apartments in Santa Ana, California

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Gantry Inc. has negotiated $128 million in construction-to-permanent financing from three separate lenders for the development of Legado at the Met in Santa Ana, less than 10 miles southeast of Anaheim. The borrower was Legado Cos.

Legado at the Met will comprise 258 market-rate apartments. The Class A development will be situated at 200 E. First American Way, across from First American Title’s headquarters. While a construction timeline for the project was not officially disclosed, Apartments.com states that the property will open in 2025.

According to the City of Santa Ana’s government website, the community will rise six stories. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 612 to 1,783 square feet in size. The property will also include a 617-space parking garage.

George Mitsanas and Amit Tyagi of Gantry’s Los Angeles production office arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower. Gantry’s production team underwrote the complex financing in three tranches with three of the firm’s correspondent life company lenders. Gantry will service all three loans.

