MILPITAS, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $14.2 million permanent loan to refinance a neighborhood retail center in Milpitas. The shopping center features 48,000 square feet of retail space.

Andrew Mekjavich, Ben Johnson and Erinn Cooke of Gantry’s San Francisco production office secured the loan for the borrower, a private real estate entity. A regional bank provided the fixed-rate loan, which was structured to retire a debt facility that Gantry placed in 2018.