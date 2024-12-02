Gantry Arranges $14.7M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Property in Suburban St. Louis

COLLINSVILLE, ILL. — Gantry has arranged a $14.7 million permanent loan for the acquisition of Eastport Tech Center in the St. Louis suburb of Collinsville. The four-building industrial property, located on Eastport Plaza Drive, totals 202,508 square feet. The asset is fully leased to multiple tenants. Joe Monteleone and Bonnie Monteleone of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate company. A life insurance company provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan, which features a 30-year amortization.