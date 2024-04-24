Gantry Arranges $14M Refinancing for Two Flex Properties in Silicon Valley

SUNNYVALE AND MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. — Gantry has arranged a $14 million permanent loan to refinance a cross-collateralized pair of flex industrial facilities in Silicon Valley. The properties — located at 1250-1252 Borregas Ave. in Sunnyvale and 161 E. Evelyn Ave. in Mountain View — offer a total of 60,000 square feet. At the time of financing, both assets were fully occupied.

Murphy Osborne and Andrew Ferguson of Gantry’s San Francisco office secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, a private real estate investor. One of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders provided the 10-year loan, which features 25-year amortization and prepayment options throughout the life of the loan.