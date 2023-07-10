Gantry Arranges $15.2M Acquisition Financing for Cotton Mill Shopping Center in Washington, Utah

WASHINGTON, UTAH — Gantry has arranged a $15.2 million loan for the acquisition of Cotton Mill II, a retail center located in Washington, a suburb of St. George.

Situated on 18.2 acres, the property comprises a shopping center and two outparcel ground leases totaling 165,000 square feet, with an additional pad that has capacity for a 15,000-square-foot multi-tenant inline building.

Tenants at the center include Kohl’s, Natural Grocers, Ross Dress For Less, JOANN Fabrics, Dollar Tree, Red Robin and Cache Valley Bank.

Tony Kaufmann and Erinn Cooke of Gantry secured the 30-year financing through a life insurance company on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.