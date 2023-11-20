Monday, November 20, 2023
DaVita occupies the 51,000-square-foot property at 601 Hawaii St. in El Segundo, Calif., as its regional headquarters and national training facility.
Gantry Arranges $15.3M Loan for DaVita-Occupied Office Building in El Segundo, California

by Amy Works

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. — Gantry has arranged $15.3 million in permanent financing for a single-tenant office building located at 601 Hawaii St. in El Segundo, a suburb of Los Angeles.

Mark Ritchie, Amit Tygai and Alicia Sabanero of Gantry secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, a private real estate investor. A conduit lender provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan, which features interest-only payments for the life of the loan.

Healthcare provider DaVita occupies the 51,000-square-foot property as its regional headquarters and national training facility. The asset features extensive tenant improvements, including an energy management system that generates 75 percent of energy used on site.

