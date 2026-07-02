Gantry Arranges $15.4M in Financing for Two Retail Properties in Monterey Bay Region

SALINAS AND CAPITOLA, CALIF. — Gantry has arranged $15.4 million in permanent loans to refinance two separately owned neighborhood retail properties located at different ends of the Monterey Bay region. Tom Dao and Jake Davis of Gantry represented the borrowers, both private real estate investors.

The first property, Creek Bridge Village in Salinas, features 35,000 square feet of retail space and 17 apartments spread across five buildings. The 10-year, fixed-rate nonrecourse loan was secured from one of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders and features a 30-year amortization. Gantry will service the loan for the lender.

The second property, Brown Ranch Marketplace in Capitola, features 85,000 square feet of retail space that is anchored by Trader Joe’s. The property received a 10-year, fixed-rate loan from a regional bank. The loan features a 25-year amortization with prepayment flexibility.