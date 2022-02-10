REBusinessOnline

Gantry Arranges $15.5M Acquisition Financing for Office Building in Chandler, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Loans, Office, Western

3377-S-Price-Rd-Chandler-AZ

Workpliciti anchors the 83,000-square-foot office building at 3377 S. Price Road in Chandler, Ariz.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Gantry has secured $15.5 million in financing for the acquisition of a three-story office building located at 3377 S. Price Road in Chandler.

Workpliciti, a Chandler-based co-working space provider, anchors the 83,000-square-foot property.

Craig Hoebing, Chad Metzger and Kevin Valenzuela of Gantry arranged the loan for the borrower, a private investor. Avana Cos. provided the five-year loan, which features a fixed rate and 25-year amortization schedule with no pre-payment penalties.

