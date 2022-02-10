Gantry Arranges $15.5M Acquisition Financing for Office Building in Chandler, Arizona
CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Gantry has secured $15.5 million in financing for the acquisition of a three-story office building located at 3377 S. Price Road in Chandler.
Workpliciti, a Chandler-based co-working space provider, anchors the 83,000-square-foot property.
Craig Hoebing, Chad Metzger and Kevin Valenzuela of Gantry arranged the loan for the borrower, a private investor. Avana Cos. provided the five-year loan, which features a fixed rate and 25-year amortization schedule with no pre-payment penalties.
