4080-N-Palm-St-Fullerton-CA
Fullerton Brea Business Park, located at 4010-4080 N. Palm St. in Fullerton, Calif., offers 111,000 square feet of industrial space spread across eight multi-tenant buildings.
Gantry Arranges $15.5M Recapitalization for Fullerton Brea Business Park in Fullerton, California

by Amy Works

FULLERTON, CALIF. — Gantry has arranged a $15.5 million permanent loan to recapitalize the Fullerton Brea Business Park in Fullerton following the recent all-cash purchase of the asset. Located at 4010-4080 N. Palm St. in the Orange County city, the industrial park offers 111,000 square feet of rentable space spread across eight multi-tenant buildings.

Andy Bratt, Peter Welsh and Sean Kuang of Gantry secured the loan on behalf of the borrower, a private real estate investor. One of Gantry’s life company correspondents provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan with full-term interest-only payments and prepayment flexibility.

