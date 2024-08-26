Monday, August 26, 2024
Lake View Village in Lake Oswego, Ore., offers 91,000 square feet of office and retail space spread across six village-style buildings ranging from one- to three-stories.
Gantry Arranges $15.5M Refinancing for Lake View Village Mixed-Use Building in Lake Oswego, Oregon

by Amy Works

LAKE OSWEGO, ORE. — Gantry has secured a $15.5 million permanent loan for the refinancing of Lake View Village, a mixed-use office and retail property in downtown Lake Oswego, a suburb south of Portland.

The master-planned project is located at State Street and A Avenue and offers 91,000 square feet of rentable office and retail space in six village-style buildings ranging from one- to three-stories. Tenants include dining, retail and professional services tenants.

Blake Hering and Alicia Sabanero of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor and the center’s original developer. One of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders provided the 10-year loan, which features a 30-year amortization at a fixed interest rate.

