Gantry Arranges $15M Loan for Four-Building Industrial Portfolio in Western Washington

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Washington, Western

KENT, SUMNER, AUBURN AND MARYSVILLE, WASH. — Gantry has secured $15 million in permanent financing for a four-building industrial portfolio in Western Washington.

Totaling 148,000 square feet, the properties are in Kent, Sumner, Auburn and Marysville. At the time of financing, the buildings were fully leased in a multi-tenant format to a range of logistics-intensive businesses.

Mike Wood and Alex Saunders of Gantry represented the borrower, a local private real estate investor. A life insurance company provided the 10-year, full-term interest-only, fixed-rate loan.

