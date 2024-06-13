Gantry Arranges $16.2M Loan for FedEx Warehouse Facility Acquisition in Portland

PORTLAND, ORE. — Gantry has arranged a $16.2 million permanent loan for the acquisition of a warehouse facility located at 6447 N. Cutter Circle in Portland. FedEx Ground fully occupies the 212,000-square-foot building, which was redeveloped in 2015. The 126-door, cross-docked facility offers ready access to the Port of Portland, Interstate 5, Union Pacific Railroad and Portland International Airport.

Tony Kaufmann and Joe Foley of Gantry’s San Francisco production office represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The long-term, fixed-rate loan was secured from one of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders and structured with a term that exceeds the tenant’s firm lease term. The loan features interest-only payments for half the term, followed by a 30-year amortization period.