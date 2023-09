TEMPE, ARIZ. — Gantry has secured a $16.5 million permanent loan to refinance the Lakeview at the Bay, an apartment complex in Tempe. Located at 995 E. Baseline Road, the 34-building community offers 370 apartments. The property was built in 1985.

George Mitsanas, Tim Storey and Keegan Bridges of Gantry secured the low-leverage, 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. Gantry will service the loan, which features interest-only terms for the life of the financing.