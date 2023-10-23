Monday, October 23, 2023
The first phase of Silverado Commerce Center in Las Vegas features two buildings offering a total of 141,000 square feet of industrial space.
Gantry Arranges $17M Refinancing for Silverado Commerce Center in Southwest Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Gantry has secured a $17 million fixed-rate refinancing for the first phase of Silverado Commerce Center, an industrial property in southwest Las Vegas. The borrower is a private real estate investor, which developed the property. Proceeds of the loan will pay off the developer’s construction loan.

Chris Funai of Gantry arranged the 10-year loan, which features a fixed rate and a 30-year amortization schedule. One of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders provided the funds.

The property features two industrial buildings totaling 141,000 square feet. At time of financing, the asset was fully occupied by multiple tenants.

