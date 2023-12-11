Monday, December 11, 2023
Gantry Arranges $18.3M Loan for StorEz Self-Storage Facility in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Gantry has arranged an $18.3 million loan for StorEz Self Storage, located at 3030 N. 73rd St. in Scottsdale. The 71,000 rentable-square-foot property features 797 self-storage units.

The five-year permanent loan was underwritten on the asset’s five-year pro forma as it moves through stabilization. An insurance company provided the financing, which features a fixed rate with an initial interest-only period followed by 25-year amortization.

Andy Bratt and Sean Kuang of Gantry’s Irvine, Calif., office secured the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. 

