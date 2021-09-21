Gantry Arranges $190M in Financing for Carillon Point Mixed-Use Property Near Seattle
KIRKLAND, WASH. — Gantry has arranged a $190 million loan to recapitalize the Carillon Point mixed-use campus in Kirkland. Mike Taylor and Patrick Taylor of Gantry’s Seattle office secured the 15-year loan, which was placed with Principal Real Estate Investors. The name of the borrower was not released.
Fronting Lake Washington, the 26-acre property features a mix of Class A office space, a boutique hotel, retail space and a 200-slip marina. Carillon Point totals six buildings and offers 440,000 square feet of mixed-use space, including the 100-room hotel.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.