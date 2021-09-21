Gantry Arranges $190M in Financing for Carillon Point Mixed-Use Property Near Seattle

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, Mixed-Use, Office, Retail, Washington, Western

Carillon Point in Kirkland, Wash., feature six buildings offering a total of 440,000 square feet of office and retail space, a 100-room hotel and a 200-slip marina.

KIRKLAND, WASH. — Gantry has arranged a $190 million loan to recapitalize the Carillon Point mixed-use campus in Kirkland. Mike Taylor and Patrick Taylor of Gantry’s Seattle office secured the 15-year loan, which was placed with Principal Real Estate Investors. The name of the borrower was not released.

Fronting Lake Washington, the 26-acre property features a mix of Class A office space, a boutique hotel, retail space and a 200-slip marina. Carillon Point totals six buildings and offers 440,000 square feet of mixed-use space, including the 100-room hotel.