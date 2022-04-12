REBusinessOnline

Gantry Arranges $19M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Saginaw, Texas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAGINAW, TEXAS — San Francisco-based mortgage banking firm Gantry has arranged a $19 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Ashton Apartment Homes, a 152-unit multifamily property located in the northern Fort Worth suburb of Saginaw. Built in 1984, the property consists of 14 two-story buildings on a 7.6-acre site. The undisclosed borrower plans to implement a value-add program focused on unit interiors that is a continuation of the previous owner’s renovations to common areas and amenity spaces.

