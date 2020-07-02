Gantry Arranges $19M Refinancing for Three Southern California Apartment Properties
BUENA PARK, LA HABRA AND SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Gantry has secured $19 million in financing for three multifamily communities in Southern California.
The company arranged a $10.3 million loan for La Palma Apartments in Buena Park; $3.1 million in financing for La Habra Apartments in La Habra; and a $5.6 million loan for Lark Apartments in San Bernardino. The 10-year loans feature a 25-year amortization schedule.
Jordan Simmonds of Gantry’s Newport Beach, California, office arranged the refinancing. The name of the borrower was not released.
