Gantry Arranges $19M Refinancing for Three Southern California Apartment Properties

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

La-Palma-Apts-Buena-Park-CA

The undisclosed owner of La Palma Apartments in Buena Park, Calif., received $10.3 in refinancing.

BUENA PARK, LA HABRA AND SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Gantry has secured $19 million in financing for three multifamily communities in Southern California.

The company arranged a $10.3 million loan for La Palma Apartments in Buena Park; $3.1 million in financing for La Habra Apartments in La Habra; and a $5.6 million loan for Lark Apartments in San Bernardino. The 10-year loans feature a 25-year amortization schedule.

Jordan Simmonds of Gantry’s Newport Beach, California, office arranged the refinancing. The name of the borrower was not released.

