Gantry Arranges $2.1M Refinancing for Shoppes at Toringdon in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gantry has arranged a $2.1 million permanent loan for the refinancing of Shoppes at Toringdon, an inline retail building located at 12194 Johnston Road in Charlotte. Situated on 1.6 acres within the larger Toringdon Circle retail community, the 8,000-square-foot property was leased to three tenants at the time of financing, including a specialty bicycle shop, eye doctor and a cell phone storefront for a major wireless carrier.

Tim Storey, Casey Kupferberg and Chad Metzger of Gantry’s Phoenix office arranged the loan through one of the firm’s correspondent life insurance companies. The five-year, fixed-rate loan features a 30-year amortization schedule.