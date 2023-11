LOS ANGELES — Gantry has arranged $21.6 million in construction-to-permanent financing for the development of a grocery-anchored retail project in the Studio City submarket of Los Angeles. Located at 11265-11321 Ventura Blvd., the project will feature 33,700 square feet of retail space.

Braden Turnbull, George Mitsanas and Austin Ridge of Gantry arranged the five-year loan, which one of the firm’s correspondent lenders provided, for the private real estate entity borrower.