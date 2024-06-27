Gantry Arranges $22.3M Acquisition Financing for Target-Anchored Shopping Center in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gantry has arranged a $22.3 million acquisition loan for Cityline at Tenley, a Target-anchored shopping center located at 4500 Wisconsin Ave. NW in Washington, D.C.’s Tenleytown neighborhood. The center is part of a mixed-use development that also features 204 condominiums. Other retail tenants at the 89,000-square-foot retail property include Ace Hardware and Bank of America.

Cityline at Tenley is situated above a Metro station near American University and across Wisconsin Avenue from a Whole Foods Market grocery store, Wawa and Chick-fil-A.

Braden Turnbull, George Mitsanas and Austin Ridge of Gantry arranged the fixed-rate financing through a life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Lincoln Property Co. The loan features a seven-year term with five years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.