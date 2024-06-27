Thursday, June 27, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
In addition to Target, Cityline at Tenley's tenant roster includes Ace Hardware and Bank of America.
AcquisitionsDistrict of ColumbiaLoansRetailSoutheast

Gantry Arranges $22.3M Acquisition Financing for Target-Anchored Shopping Center in DC

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gantry has arranged a $22.3 million acquisition loan for Cityline at Tenley, a Target-anchored shopping center located at 4500 Wisconsin Ave. NW in Washington, D.C.’s Tenleytown neighborhood. The center is part of a mixed-use development that also features 204 condominiums. Other retail tenants at the 89,000-square-foot retail property include Ace Hardware and Bank of America.

Cityline at Tenley is situated above a Metro station near American University and across Wisconsin Avenue from a Whole Foods Market grocery store, Wawa and Chick-fil-A.

Braden Turnbull, George Mitsanas and Austin Ridge of Gantry arranged the fixed-rate financing through a life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Lincoln Property Co. The loan features a seven-year term with five years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.

You may also like

Newmark Brokers $24.3M Sale of Medical Office Building...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $9.4M Agency Loan for...

Kislak Negotiates $5.2M Partial Sale of Housing Cooperative...

JLL Arranges Sale of 42-Story Office Tower in...

Whole Foods to Open 43,916 SF Store in...

Capital Square Plans Multifamily, Hospitality Development in Scott’s...

Wingspan Development, ABC Capital Sell 192-Unit Jade at...

KeyBank Provides $42.9M Agency Refinancing for Apartment Community...

Priority Capital Advisory Arranges $35M Refinancing for Robertson...