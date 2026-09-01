Gantry Arranges $22.8M Loan for Kansas Student Housing Property

PITTSBURG, KAN. — Gantry has arranged a $22.8 million permanent CMBS loan for University Digs, a multifamily property located at 1902 S. Broadway St. in Pittsburg, directly adjacent to Pittsburg University. The three-story, 190-unit community features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Originally built in 1960, University Digs has undergone extensive renovations since its original construction. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, volleyball court, pickleball court and onsite management. Mark Reichter and Alec Frook of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The five-year, fixed-rate loan features interest-only payments for the full term.