Gantry Arranges $223M in Financing for Seven-Property Mixed-Use Portfolio in California

Gantry secured $223 million in permanent financing for a seven-property portfolio of multifamily, retail, self-storage and ground lease space in northern and southern California.

LOS ANGELES — Gantry has secured $223 million in permanent financing for seven properties in California. The portfolio includes three multifamily properties totaling 1,140 units, one single-tenant retail property, one self-storage property, and two unique ground lease financing transactions for land holdings in Northern and Southern California.

George Mitsanas of Gantry’s Los Angeles office identified and structured the financing package on behalf of the borrower, a private investor. The loans were placed through four of Gantry’s correspondent life insurance companies at very competitive interest rates with long-term maturities. Gantry will be the loan servicer for each of the seven loans.

The portfolio includes: