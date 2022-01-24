Gantry Arranges $223M in Financing for Seven-Property Mixed-Use Portfolio in California
LOS ANGELES — Gantry has secured $223 million in permanent financing for seven properties in California. The portfolio includes three multifamily properties totaling 1,140 units, one single-tenant retail property, one self-storage property, and two unique ground lease financing transactions for land holdings in Northern and Southern California.
George Mitsanas of Gantry’s Los Angeles office identified and structured the financing package on behalf of the borrower, a private investor. The loans were placed through four of Gantry’s correspondent life insurance companies at very competitive interest rates with long-term maturities. Gantry will be the loan servicer for each of the seven loans.
The portfolio includes:
- Park Regency Apartments, an 892-unit apartment complex in Walnut Creek
- Concord Square Apartments, a 167-unit apartment building in Reseda
- NMS Warner Center, an 81-unit apartment building in downtown Warner Center
- Sand Canyon Self Storage, a self-storage facility in Santa Clarita with 792 storage units and 129 RV vehicle storage spaces
- Gelson’s Laguna Beach, a retail property in Laguna Beach fully occupied by Gelson’s
- A ground lease for a 135,000-square-foot Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse, situated on 14.9 acres in Rancho Cucamonga
- Century City Cooling Plant, the collateral is the free interest of an L-shaped, 1.64-acre parcel of land located within the master-planned area of Century City in Los Angeles.
