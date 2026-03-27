Gantry Arranges $22M Refinancing for Chesterfield Commons Shopping Center in Missouri

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Gantry has arranged a $22 million permanent loan to refinance maturing debt for Chesterfield Commons, a retail power center in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. Anchor tenants at the 750,000-square-foot inline center include Walmart, Sam’s Club, Lowe’s, Best Buy and Ross. Additional tenants include a mix of 40 restaurant, fast food, beauty, fashion, professional service, sporting goods, banking, home goods and health and wellness. Joe Monteleone and Rulin Dai of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. One of Gantry’s correspondent insurance company lenders provided the five-year, fixed-rate nonrecourse loan, which offers full-term interest-only payments. Gantry will service the loan for the lender.