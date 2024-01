GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Gantry has arranged $23.4 million in senior financing and preferred equity for the acquisition of DFW Corporate Park, a 211,385-square-foot industrial flex property in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The 22-building development is located at 2100 N Highway 360. Braden Turnbull and Keegan Bridges of Gantry arranged the financing through an undisclosed life insurance company. The borrower was also not disclosed.