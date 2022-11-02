REBusinessOnline

Gantry Arranges $23M Refinancing for Vacaville Commons Shopping Center in California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Vacaville-Commons-Vacaville-CA

Vacaville Commons in Vacaville, Calif., features 400,000 square feet of retail space.

VACAVILLE, CALIF. — Gantry has arranged a $23 million permanent loan to refinance debt on Vacaville Commons, a power retail center in Vacaville. Tenants at the 400,000-square-foot property include Safeway, Ross Dress for Less, Big 5, Chase Bank, Chick-fil-A and Chili’s.

Tom Dao and Erinn Cooke of Gantry’s San Francisco office arranged the financing on behalf of a private real estate investment partnership. The 10-year, fixed-rate loan, features an interest-only period transitioning to 30-year amortization. A correspondent life company lender provided the capital.

