Gantry Arranges $24.8M in Financing for Two Properties Near Puget Sound

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Seaway Business Park located at 1330 and 1500 Industrial St. in Everett, Wash., feature a total of 112,475 square feet of industrial space.

TACOMA AND EVERETT, WASH. — San Francisco-based Gantry has arranged $24.8 million in financing for two properties located in Washington’s Puget Sound region. Mike Wood of Gantry’s Seattle office secured the financing for both properties through two correspondent life insurance companies

The firm arranged a three-year, $17 million bridge loan for the Brewery Blocks, a multifamily property in Tacoma. The newly built community features 49 apartments and 31,000 square feet of commercial space. Wood secured the loan for the borrower, Horizon Commerce Partners, with a West Coast-based life insurance company.

Additionally, Wood arranged a $7.8 million loan for two buildings at Seaway Business Park in Everett. The loan includes five years of interest-only payments. Built in 2003, the two industrial buildings are located at 1330 and 1500 Industry St. and offer a total of 112,475 square feet. Building G consists of 46,590 square feet and Building H features 65,885 square feet. The properties offer 24-foot clear heights and reinforced concrete construction.