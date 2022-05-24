Gantry Arranges $24M Loan for Refinancing of Southern California Retail Center

Amazon Fresh and Dover Saddlery are tenants at Village at Moorpark, a 129,000-square-foot retail center in Moorpark, Calif.

MOORPARK, CALIF. — San Francisco-based mortgage banking firm Gantry has arranged a $24 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Village at Moorpark, a retail center located at 706-790 Los Angeles Ave. in Moorpark. Amazon Fresh, Dover Saddlery and other local, regional and national tenants occupy the 129,000-square-foot property.

Mark Ritchie and Austin Ridge of Gantry’s Los Angeles office arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a private real estate investor. An investment management platform firm provided the loan, which features earn-out provisions with holdbacks tied to future performance milestones and extensions.