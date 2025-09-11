Gantry Arranges $25.5M in Acquisition Financing for Power Commerce Center in Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Gantry has secured a $25.5 million permanent loan to provide funds for the acquisition of Power Commerce Center in Gilbert. Situated on 14.2 acres at 3380 S. Power Road, the master-planned industrial park was delivered in 2023 and features 11 buildings offering 20 units totaling 146,000 rentable square feet. Additionally, the asset includes fenced outdoor yard spaces for each building.

Patrick Barkley, Chad Metzger and Andrew Christopherson of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor, in the financing. The fixed-rate loan, which features a 30-year amortization, came from one of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders. Gantry will service the loan.