Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
5245-Pacific-Concourse-Dr-Los-Angeles-CA
Located at 5245 Pacific Concourse Drive in Los Angeles, the building features 66,000 square feet of office space.
CaliforniaDevelopmentLoansOfficeWestern

Gantry Arranges $28.5M Loan for Office Redevelopment in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Gantry has arranged a $28.5 million construction-to-permanent loan for the redevelopment of an existing office building located at 5245 Pacific Concourse Drive in Los Angeles.

The 66,000-square-foot property is 100 percent pre-leased to the U.S. General Services Administration as a new facility for the Executive Office of Immigration Review, a subsidiary agency of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Mark Ritchie, Amit Tyagi and Alicia Sabanero of Gantry’s Los Angeles office represented the borrower, a private real estate company. One of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders provided the multi-decade loan, which features a long-term fixed interest rate.

You may also like

CapRock Partners Buys 249,844 SF Industrial Building in...

Thorofare Capital Provides $26M Refinancing for Chapman Place...

Macy’s Leases 272,000 SF Logistics Building in Lathrop,...

Growth Continues in the Mojave River Valley

WaterWalk Opens 126-Room Extended Stay Hotel-Apartment Property in...

Buc-ee’s to Develop 74,000 SF Travel Center in...

RD1 Spirts to Open 10,215 SF Distillery at...

Kennedy Funding Provides $7.5M Acquisition Loan for Townhome...

JLL Secures Construction Debt, Equity for 320,250 SF...