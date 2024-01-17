Gantry Arranges $28.5M Loan for Office Redevelopment in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Gantry has arranged a $28.5 million construction-to-permanent loan for the redevelopment of an existing office building located at 5245 Pacific Concourse Drive in Los Angeles.

The 66,000-square-foot property is 100 percent pre-leased to the U.S. General Services Administration as a new facility for the Executive Office of Immigration Review, a subsidiary agency of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Mark Ritchie, Amit Tyagi and Alicia Sabanero of Gantry’s Los Angeles office represented the borrower, a private real estate company. One of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders provided the multi-decade loan, which features a long-term fixed interest rate.