Friday, March 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2841-Lomita-Blvd-Torrance-CA
Located at 2841 Lomita Blvd. in Torrance, Calif., Torrance Memorial Lundquist-Lurie Cardiovascular Center features 65,000 square feet of medical office space.
CaliforniaHealthcareLoansOfficeWestern

Gantry Arranges $28M Refinancing for Medical Office Building in Torrance, California

by Amy Works

TORRANCE, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $28 million permanent loan to refinance Torrance Memorial Lundquist-Lurie Cardiovascular Center, located at 2841 Lomita Blvd. in Torrance, a southern suburb of Los Angeles.

The three-story, 65,000-square-foot medical office building is fully occupied by physicians and technicians providing outpatient services on behalf of Torrance Memorial Medical Center, a full-service, Cedars Sinai-affiliated hospital.

George Mitsanas, Braden Turnbull and Alicia Sabanero of Gantry’s Los Angeles (El Segundo) office secured the financing for the borrower, a private real estate company. The 10-year permanent loan was placed with one of Gantry’s correspondent insurance company lenders at a fixed rate with 30-year amortization and pre-payment flexibility after year seven.

You may also like

MDC Realty Advisors Acquires 114,907 SF Industrial Facility...

Bascom Group Buys 96-Unit San Miguel Court Apartments...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 101,788 SF Industrial Building...

Phoenix Multifamily Remains Promising Amidst Challenges

Kennedy Wilson Provides $96M Construction Loan for Office-to-Residential...

Sidley Austin Signs 118,484 SF Office Lease at...

PCCP, Alliance Residential Buy Prado Apartment Community in...

Helio Group Receives $40M Acquisition Loan for Cobalt...

Peak Development, Hungry Investments Acquire 5.5-Acre Retail Development...