Gantry Arranges $28M Refinancing for Medical Office Building in Torrance, California

TORRANCE, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $28 million permanent loan to refinance Torrance Memorial Lundquist-Lurie Cardiovascular Center, located at 2841 Lomita Blvd. in Torrance, a southern suburb of Los Angeles.

The three-story, 65,000-square-foot medical office building is fully occupied by physicians and technicians providing outpatient services on behalf of Torrance Memorial Medical Center, a full-service, Cedars Sinai-affiliated hospital.

George Mitsanas, Braden Turnbull and Alicia Sabanero of Gantry’s Los Angeles (El Segundo) office secured the financing for the borrower, a private real estate company. The 10-year permanent loan was placed with one of Gantry’s correspondent insurance company lenders at a fixed rate with 30-year amortization and pre-payment flexibility after year seven.