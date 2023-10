KIRKLAND, WASH. — Gantry has secured a $30 million permanent loan to refinance the Lee Johnson Family’s automotive dealership property in Kirkland. Located at 11845 NE 85th St., the asset features a 100,000-square-foot commercial facility and showroom.

Demetri Koston and Mike Taylor of Gantry arranged the nine-year, low-leverage loan that features a fixed rate and 30-year amortization for the borrower, a private partnership.