Thursday, April 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
HealthcareLoansMassachusettsNortheast

Gantry Arranges $30M Loan for Refinancing of Medical Office Building in Somerville, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — Gantry, a commercial mortgage banking firm based in San Francisco, has arranged a $30 million loan for the refinancing of a 101,000-square-foot medical office building in Somerville, located just outside of Boston. The building at 40 Holland St. is known as Davis Square Center and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing, with regional provider Atrius Health serving as the anchor. Andy Bratt and Sean Kuang of Gantry arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan, which carries a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the owner, an undisclosed healthcare REIT. An unnamed insurance company provided the debt.

You may also like

Joint Venture Acquires Two Metro Philadelphia Shopping Centers...

Dacon Completes 35,000 SF Life Sciences Project in...

Simon Completes Redevelopment of Northshore Mall in Peabody,...

Kaufman, Beacon Underway on Repositioning of 265,000 SF...

A&E Real Estate Buys Apartment Building on Manhattan’s...

IRA Capital Receives $58M in Financing for Quail...

Specialist Staffing Group Signs 13,715 SF Office Lease...

Newmark Brokers Sale of Life Sciences Building in...

JLL Provides $33.2M Loan for Refinancing of Active...