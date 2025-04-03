Gantry Arranges $30M Loan for Refinancing of Medical Office Building in Somerville, Massachusetts

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — Gantry, a commercial mortgage banking firm based in San Francisco, has arranged a $30 million loan for the refinancing of a 101,000-square-foot medical office building in Somerville, located just outside of Boston. The building at 40 Holland St. is known as Davis Square Center and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing, with regional provider Atrius Health serving as the anchor. Andy Bratt and Sean Kuang of Gantry arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan, which carries a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the owner, an undisclosed healthcare REIT. An unnamed insurance company provided the debt.