Completed in 2024, 44 West Luxury Living features 204 units.
Gantry Arranges $32.4M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Community in Suburban St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

VALLEY PARK, MO. — Gantry has arranged a $32.4 million permanent loan to refinance construction debt for 44 West Luxury Living in the St. Louis suburb of Valley Park. Mia Rose Holdings is the developer and owner of the 204-unit, garden-style apartment community. Comprised of five buildings and a clubhouse, the property was completed in 2024. In addition to the clubhouse, amenities include a heated pool and sundeck, outdoor grill area and fitness center. Joe Monteleone and Bonnie Monteleone of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. An institutional direct lender provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan.

