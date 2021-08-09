REBusinessOnline

Gantry Arranges $32.5M Loan for Refinancing of Off-Campus Student Housing Mixed-Use Development near Seattle

Triton-Court-Lynwood

Triton Court offers 104 units with 220 total beds, including more than 13,000 square feet of retail space and more than 15,000 square feet of office space.

LYNWOOD, WASH. — Commercial mortgage banking firm Gantry has arranged a $32.5 million loan to refinance a newly completed, privately built student housing community adjacent to Edmonds College in Lynwood, located about 17 miles north of Seattle. Triton Court offers 104 units with 220 total beds, including more than 13,000 square feet of retail space and more than 15,000 square feet of office space.

The property is the result of a quasi-public/private partnership, wherein a private developer built and owns the complex managed by the Housing and Residence Life Office of Edmonds College.

Gantry’s Mike Wood and Alex Saunders worked with the borrower, a privately held limited liability company, to structure the funding. The loan was placed with a debt fund and carries a competitive, fixed interest rate with payments on an interest-only basis for the 10-year loan term. Gantry, a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco, is a full-service mortgage banking firm

