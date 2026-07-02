Thursday, July 2, 2026
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The Edison at Tiffany Springs features 243 units.
LoansMidwestMissouriMultifamily

Gantry Arranges $32.5M Permanent Loan for Kansas City Multifamily Property

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Gantry has arranged a $32.5 million permanent loan as construction takeout financing for the Edison at Tiffany Springs, a multifamily community delivered in 2022 in Kansas City’s Tiffany Springs/Northland area. The property features seven three-story buildings offering 243 units in a variety of floor plans. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, pickleball court, golf simulator, walking paths and a mix of 72 garages and 337 surface parking spots. Joe Monteleone and Bonnie Monteleone of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The Freddie Mac loan features a 10-year, fixed interest rate with partial-term interest-only payments followed by a 35-year amortization.

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