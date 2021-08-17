Gantry Arranges $32.5M Refinancing for Triton Court Student Housing Community Near Seattle

Triton Court offers 220 beds alongside 13,000 square feet of retail space and 15,000 square feet of office space near Edmonds College.

LYNNWOOD, WASH. — Gantry has arranged a $32.5 million refinancing for Triton Court, a student housing community located adjacent to Edmonds College in Lynnwood, roughly 17 miles north of Seattle. The property offers 220 beds alongside 13,000 square feet of retail and 15,000 square feet of office space.

The newly built community is the result of a public-private partnership, wherein an undisclosed private developer built and owns the complex managed by the Housing and Residence Life Office of Edmonds College.

Mike Wood and Alex Saunders of Gantry worked with the borrower, a privately held limited liability company, to structure the funding. The loan was placed with a debt fund and carries a fixed interest rate with payments on an interest-only basis for the 10-year loan term.