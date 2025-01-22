Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Lenexa Logistics Centre North #5 totals 565,170 square feet.
IndustrialKansasLoansMidwest

Gantry Arranges $32M Permanent Loan for Industrial Building in Lenexa, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

LENEXA, KAN. — Gantry has arranged a $32 million permanent loan to retire construction financing for Lenexa Logistics Centre North #5 in Lenexa, a suburb of Kansas City. The fully leased property on Mill Creek Road was completed in 2022 and totals 565,170 square feet. The multi-tenant building offers immediate access to I-35, I-435 and Highway 10. Mark Reichter and Alec Frook of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. An insurance lender provided the 10-year loan, which features a fixed interest rate and introductory interest-only period transitioning to a 30-year amortization schedule.

