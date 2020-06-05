Gantry Arranges $35M in Financing for Two San Francisco Office Buildings

Grove Collaborative occupies the 38,868-square-foot office building at 1301 Sansome St. in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO — Gantry has secured $35 million in permanent financing for two Class B office buildings in San Francisco.

Located at 1301 Sansome St. and 945 Battery St., the two buildings are situated just north of San Francisco’s Financial District.

Built in 1910-1940 and renovated in 1999, 1301 Sansome Street features six stories, including a penthouse, offering 38,868 square feet of office space. Grove Collaborative occupies the entire building.

Built in 1911 and renovated in 1999, the six-story 945 Battery Street features 67,966 square feet of office space, including a penthouse. Second Life, an online virtual platform, and Lightstep, a provider of software solutions that help organizations stay in control of their systems, occupy the building.

George Mitsanas and Josh Natker of Gantry’s Los Angeles office arranged the 15-year loan, which has a 30-year amortization schedule, with a correspondent life insurance company for the undisclosed borrower. Gantry will service the permanent loan.