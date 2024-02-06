Gantry Arranges $38.1M Construction Loan for Buffalo Multifamily Project

BUFFALO — San Francisco-based mortgage banking firm Gantry has arranged a $38.1 million construction loan for The Lawrence, a 132-unit multifamily project that will be located adjacent to the Niagara Medical Campus in Buffalo. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and the project will include the construction of a 78-space parking garage. Daniel Monte of Gantry arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed regional bank. The borrower and developer, a private joint venture, also requested anonymity.