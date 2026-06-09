Gantry Arranges $39.5M Permanent Loan for Apartment Complex in Woodbury, Minnesota

WOODBURY, MINN. — Gantry has arranged a $39.5 million permanent loan as construction takeout financing for the Edison at Woodbury, an apartment complex located in the Twin Cities suburb of Woodbury. The property features 207 units spread across a podium-style, mid-rise apartment building, satellite townhomes and carriage houses with attached parking garages. Floor plans range from one- to three-bedroom units, and all units contain in-unit washer and dryers, walk-in closets, patios and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a fitness center, pool and clubhouse facilities. Joe Monteleone and Bonnie Monteleone of Gantry arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate Freddie Mac loan, which features five years of interest-only payments that transitions to 35-year amortization.