Parkside La Palma Apartments in Anaheim, Calif., features 79 studio, one- and two-bedroom residents.
Gantry Arranges $4.3M Refinancing for Parkside La Palma Apartments in Anaheim, California

by Amy Works

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $4.3 million permanent loan to refinance Parkside La Palma Apartments, a garden-style multifamily community in Anaheim.

Located at 1000 E. La Palma Ave., Parkside La Palma features 79 studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Originally built in 1973, the community offers modern unit interiors, a community pool, onsite laundry, children’s playground and landscaping.

George Mitsanas, Stefan Malmlund and Keegan Bridges of Gantry’s Los Angeles and Irvine offices represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. One of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders provided the 10-year loan, which features a 20-year amortization and prepayment options. Gantry will service the loan.

