Gantry-Apts-Property-Albany-OR
Located in Albany, Ore., the apartment property features 264 apartments, a clubhouse, pool, hot tub, sauna and 24/7 fitness center.
Gantry Arranges $40.5M Loan for Multifamily Community in Albany, Oregon

by Amy Works

ALBANY, ORE. — Gantry has arranged a $40.5 million permanent loan to retire construction financing for a multifamily property in Albany, approximately midway between Salem and Eugene.

The recently completed, stabilized, Class A property features 264 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans spread across 23 buildings on 17 acres. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, therapeutic hot tub, sauna, 24/7 fitness center, theater room, sports court, playground and off-leash dog park.

Blake Hering and Crischell Bacarro represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. Fannie Mae, via Walker & Dunlop, provided the five-year, interest-only, fixed-rate loan.

