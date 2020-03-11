REBusinessOnline

Gantry Arranges $40M in Financing for Office Building, Apartment Asset in Seattle

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Office, Retail, Washington, Western

Located in Seattle’s Waterfront district, the redeveloped A&D Building features 32,615 square feet of office space, and the newly constructed 10 Clay Apartments offers 62 for-rent units.

SEATTLE — San Francisco-based Gantry, an independent commercial banking firm, has secured $40 million in permanent financing for the Ainsworth & Dunn (A&D) Building and newly constructed 10 Clay Apartments in Seattle. The mixed-use residential and historic office project is located at 10 Clay St. and 2815 Elliott Ave. in Seattle’s Waterfront neighborhood.

The multifamily component consists of a six-story, 62-unit, mid-rise apartment complex with more than 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The redeveloped A&D Building is a three-story historic landmark property with 32,615 square feet of commercial office space. The two buildings are connected by one level of subterranean parking and a ground-level breezeway between the properties.

Mike Taylor and Mike Wood of Gantry’s Seattle office co-brokered the financing. The pair arranged the 13.5-year term financing through Principal Global Investors on behalf of A&D Partners.

