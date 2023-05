GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Gantry has arranged a $41.6 million loan to refinance the Lunaire Apartments in Goodyear.

The 240-unit community is located at 949 S. Goodyear Blvd. Amenities include modern unit interior finishes, recent landscape and exterior renovations, resort-style pool and spa, 24-hour fitness center, covered parking and EV charging stations.

The five-year, fixed-rate loan was placed with Freddie Mac. It features an interest-only period and an interest rate below 5 percent.